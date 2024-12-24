Nets Go Cold, Fall to Jimmy Butler-Less Heat on the Road
Following a disappointing home loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets delivered another lackluster performance, falling 110-95 on the road to the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat. After a tightly contested first half, the Nets unraveled in the second and possibly lost its primary scoring option to injury.
All season, NBA fans have begun noticing a growing reliance on the three-pointer, a sentiment the league's commissioner addressed following the in-season tournament championship on Dec. 17.
"The answer is yes, [we are having] many discussions about the style of basketball [being played]," Adam Silver said via CBSSports. "I would not reduce it to a so-called three-point shooting issue. I think we look more holistically at the skill level on the floor, the diversity of offense, the fan reception to the game, all of the above."
Early on, the Eastern Conference foes exemplified the reasoning for Silver's comments. Triples were flying from virtually everywhere on each side, specifically from the low corners.
On the visitors' side, Tyrese Martin, Noah Clowney and Cam Johnson all cashed in near the baseline. The same can be said for the hosts, who saw Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware bury deep shots below the hash.
But it would ultimately be Duncan Robinson who emerged as the primary beneficiary of the shooting frenzy, accounting for four of Miami's 11 first-half three-pointers.
Brooklyn tried to keep pace with its opponent's scorching shooting, connecting on 8-of-16 from beyond the arc while consistently trailing by between eight and 14 points throughout the majority of the first half.
That was until Johnson and Clowney worked to orchestrate a 17-6 run, carving the Nets' deficit to just one at the halftime break.
The quarter that followed proved to be a stark contrast from its predecessors, witnessing just six total successful three-point attempts from both squads.
Without the triple as a fallback option, the Nets' offense quickly cooled off.
Johnson remained Brooklyn's top scorer, largely working in the mid-range, while Clowney turned in one of his best performances this year. He'd finish with a season-high 19 points in his sixth start of the 2024-25 campaign.
Thanks to the duo, the Heat's strong bench output was unable to carry more than a five-point lead into the final frame.
Miami's slim lead quickly ballooned to 12 behind a fantastic performance from its center — but it wasn't Bam Adebayo.
While Adebayo posted a strong 23-7-7 stat line himself, it was the rookie who shined.
Ware, The No. 15 pick in this past summer's draft, enjoyed a highly efficient night off the bench to gash the Nets for nine points and seven rebounds on 4-of-6 shooting.
As time began running out, Brooklyn's chances of a miraculous comeback were put to bed after Johnson gingerly walked to the bench at the 7:58 mark, effectively ending his 19-point outing.
Without its top scoring option, the Heat's advantage eventually rose to 16, its largest of the contest, handing the Nets their second consecutive loss and claiming game one of three scheduled meetings this season.
Having completed the first of two straight road games, Jordi Fernandez's crew shifts focus to a Thursday night matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. EST.
To access the final box score from the Nets' loss to the Heat, click here.
