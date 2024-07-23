3 'Dark Horses' for Nets' Cam Johnson Trade
The NBA is settling into the second half of its offseason and the Brooklyn Nets will have a couple decisions to make in regards to the franchise's future.
After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and getting control back of their next two draft picks from the Houston Rockets, the Nets are in business to fully invest in the future. That could result in more trades, including for a player like veteran forward Cam Johnson.
Johnson, 28, averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this past season in 58 appearances for the Nets. He has the chance to be better if and when he gets healthy, but it may end up being for a different team. Johnson will likely be one of the top players for the Nets should he stay, which is all the more reason why Brooklyn should shop him around.
According to New York Post writer Brian Lewis, three teams considered "dark horses" for Johnson are the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
All three of those teams are in need of shooting help in the frontcourt, and Johnson provides that at a high level for a role player. If any of those teams come with a generous offer, the Nets should consider taking the deal.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.