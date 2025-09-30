‘A New CT’: Jordi Fernández Shares Expectations for Cam Thomas’ Growth
As one of the most experienced players on the Brooklyn Nets roster, the Nets will be counting on 23-year-old guard Cam Thomas to help keep the ship afloat during this early stage of their rebuild.
Over the past two years, Thomas has showcased the scoring potential that made him the top freshman scorer in college basketball during his lone season at LSU. Since the 2023-2024 NBA season, Thomas has the highest scoring average (22.9) among all players who have suited up with the team since then.
Now entering a "prove-it" year after accepting a one-year qualifying offer from the Nets as a restricted free agent, expect the Nets to lean on Thomas' dynamic scoring ability as their younger guards adjust to the NBA level.
Although Brooklyn had two veteran guards (at different times) in D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder last season, the Nets enter the season without a primary ball-handler. However, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez explained that he hopes to see Thomas make some strides as a distributor this season, especially since opposing teams are usually concerned about his scoring capabilities.
“The thing with CT is that teams can decide to try to get the ball out of his hands early or late. That’s where he has to trust the spacing and his teammates," Fernandez told ClutchPoints' Erik Slater. "I think his game can evolve in that way."
Although he was injured for the majority of the 2024-2025 campaign, Thomas showed some growth as a passer, averaging a career-high 3.8 assists through 25 games. As teams continue to adapt to his offensive traits, demonstrating growth as a playmaker should add some extra versatility to his game.
Another improvement that would turn Thomas into a more well-rounded player would be establishing himself as a pesky, high-energy defender. According to Fernandez, Thomas could take his game to another level if he continues to grow on the defensive end.
"Defensively, I want his effort to be more consistent and more physical. He’s been great this training camp," Fernandez said. His body looks great, and he’s done a really great job this summer. So I’m expecting to see a new CT and a way better CT.”
Last season, Thomas averaged 24 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc. Now entering the season with some added motivation after a roller-coaster of an offseason, it wouldn't be a suprise if Thomas took another leap.