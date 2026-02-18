What to Expect From Nets' Five Rookies After All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets made an NBA record five selections in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Egor Dëmin is the one who has seen the most of the time on the court this season, but several others have shown signs of potential in recent games.

With that said, what can we expect from the Nets' rookies following the All-Star break? Let's take a look.

Egor Dëmin

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center.

Dëmin has recently become the Nets' starting shooting guard after manning the point guard all season.

He's looked a lot more comfortable off the ball, which helps him get to his spot behind the arc and let's his feathery form do all of the work.

I expect him to continue to develop his niche as an offball shooter, but he could still get some on-ball reps as a point guard to help him fill that role whenever nevessary.

I would like to see Dëmin show a little more initiative in driving to the rim and creating some midrange looks, but hitting the triple consistently is still a great start.

Nolan Traoré

Feb 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) drives around Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second quarter at Kia Center.

Nolan Traoré is now Brooklyn's starting point guard, and he's doing a lot of the things that Nets fans wanted to see out of his fellow backcourt mate.

The Frenchman's paint touches have drawn considerable attention towards the restricted area, creating many clean looks from downtown for his teammates. His floater has also helped him put up points in bunches and put pressure on the rim.

Traoré has excelled on the catch-and-shoot 3-pointer, but I'd like to see him take more initiative in creating his own looks from behind the arc, though Nets coach Jordi Fernández has expressed a desire for Traoré to stick to letting it fly from deep off the catch-and-shoot.

Drake Powell

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) controls the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Drake Powell has shown incredible burst on drives to the rim, versatility on defense, and ball pressure on his opponents.

I would like to see him get more run and further develop his driving skills and his midrange shot creation.

Danny Wolf

Feb 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) during the second quarter at Kia Center.

Danny Wolf is a well-rounded offensive player, given his ability to shoot, drive, and make plays for his teammates, but he needs to cut down on turnovers and shoot the ball with more efficiency.

Ben Saraf

Feb 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) shoots a three point shot against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center.

Ben Saraf has shown some playmaking upside, has had some strong takes to the rim, and is a capable on-ball defender, but he doesn't provide much shooting yet.