Analyzing the Brooklyn Nets' Facilitator Options Without Killian Hayes
Following the report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis that Killian Hayes will not be given a second 10-day contract, the Brooklyn Nets now find themselves in need of a distributor. While Lewis speculated that the Hayes decision could signal a quick return by D'Angelo Russell — who hasn't played since rolling his ankle in a Feb. 20 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers — the Nets will need another facilitator.
Even if the Russell speculation proves true, he'll be the lone facilitator on the roster. While Cam Thomas is a primary ball-handler, he's far more of a scorer than a quarterback on the offensive end. Trendon Watford could be an immediate solution, given his recent success when tabbed as an oversized point guard, however he's been dealing a nagging hamstring injury of his own.
This begs the question: realistically, what are Brooklyn's options? When assessing the current lineup, not including any potential outside additions, it appears Jordi Fernandez has three suitors.
First, Keon Johnson. More of a combo guard than a traditional one, Johnson has enjoyed a breakout year in his second full season as a Net. Under Fernandez, Johnson continues to emerge as a consistent option on the offensive end, averaging 10.1 points and two assists per game. While he wouldn't be a plug-and-play at the point guard position, Fernandez has shown a great ability to progress players in a short period of time.
Second, Reece Beekman. Acquired by Brooklyn as part of December's Dennis Schroder deal, Beekman has seen limited action since becoming a Net. Averaging just two points and 1.3 assists per game, Beekman has yet to show the ability to emerge as a regular rotational piece. His effort has been evident. However, it hasn't translated to a true impact. Give him more time under Fernandez and Beekman may evolve into a scrappy gem.
Finally, Tosan Evbuomwan. Signed on New Year's Day, Evbuomwan possesses a do-it-all skillset to go along with a 6-foot-7 frame. His all-around ability makes him an intriguing candidate at the backup point guard spot, especially if Fernandez has any intention of experimenting with bigger lineups.
As Brooklyn continues its midseason playoff push, adding another traditional guard to the lineup could help ease pressure on the likes of Russell and Thomas, allowing them to perform at their best as March gets underway.
