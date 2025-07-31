Ben Saraf on Summer League Experience: 'Pace, Athleticism Are on a Different Level'
Ben Saraf was one of four Brooklyn Nets rookies to get their first taste of NBA action at the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. Saraf competed in Vegas alongside fellow 2025 draftees Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Danny Wolf.
Saraf, Demin and Traore all got opportunities to serve as Brooklyn's primary ball handler, entrusted by summer league head coach Steve Hetzel. In addition to displaying his facilitating skills, Saraf showed a great ability to get to the basket. However, his jumpshot will need some work—but that's all part of the process, and Saraf knows it.
"It's different, for sure. It takes a little time to get used to it, but I'll do it. That's why I have these games, you know, to go through these practices. I'll get through it, I'm sure," Saraf said via an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.
Despite prepping for his rookie season in the NBA, Saraf's professional career began three years ago with Elitzur Netanya, a professional club in Netanya, Israel.
It's likely that his professional experience has calmed some of the nerves of competing in the United States, because Saraf revealed nothing in Vegas surprised him, but that doesn't mean the game itself isn't any different.
"No, not that much," he said. "To be honest with you, the pace and the athleticism are on different levels than what I've been used to up until now. But, you know, I'm going to grow, I'm getting better, I'm getting stronger, and I'm getting used to it."
Luckily for the 19-year-old, he has a great developmental staff at his service, and won't be expected to contribute immediately by any means. Saraf was the 26th-overall pick, and presumably will sit behind Demin, Traore and potentially other players the Nets experiment with in the backcourt, such as Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin or Drake Powell.
Saraf does possess some really intriguing traits, but he's still raw—as is a lot of Brooklyn's young talent. These pieces will get to develop together as one whole unit in hopes of eventually returning the Nets to contention.
Until then, there's plenty of work to be done in the gym.