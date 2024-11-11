Bill Simmons Weighs in on Giannis Antentokounmpo-Nets Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been linked for days now, as the Milwaukee Bucks' 2-8 start has warranted trade rumors. The superstar forward was originally rumored to be dealt if the team's struggles continued, with the Nets being a preferred destination according to CBS Sports' Bill Reiter.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that a deal involving Antentokounmpo is "not a reality as of now," but the Bucks' struggles 10 games into the 2024-25 season are alarming. Windhorst mentioned that Milwaukee would make a trade to surround the core with a better-supporting cast rather than trade Antetokounmpo and blow it up.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons weighed in on the Bucks' struggles and trade rumors. A former NBA analyst for ESPN, Simmons believes that the Nets are the best option for Antetokounmpo in a trade.
"I think they [the Nets] could just go all in for Giannis [Antetokounmpo]," Simmons said. "They just have a s---load of picks."
"They have Cam Thomas, who I was really impressed by, who's a very good scorer. Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton... [Dennis] Schroder's playing really well. I like them, I actually think they're a Play-In team at least."
Simmons' main point was Brooklyn's picks, which the team gathered through trading stars, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Mikal Bridges. All of this has resulted in the Nets having many picks they can use in their rebuild or a trade.
It's certainly enticing if you're in Milwaukee. The Bucks are a second-apron team so trade restrictions make things tough. Still, given that the team has basically no room to bring in salary and is losing with the current core, a trade is certainly possible if the Bucks don't get it together by midseason.
If the Nets pounce on Antetokounmpo, expect a massive package surrounded by picks more than players. They'll have to compete with other teams like the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, who are also rumored to be in play for the Greek Freak.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.