Nets Mock Trade Sends Michael Porter Jr. Out West for Young Star

The Brooklyn Nets have seen an unexpected surge in production through December, with a 6-3 record this month. They have seen recent success via ball stoppage, posting a 102.8 defensive rating since Dec. 1, good for first in the NBA.

But Brooklyn has also gotten relatively consistent offense from some of its starters, and Michael Porter Jr. has a legitimate case for an All-Star spot despite his team's 9-19 record.

The 27-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, doing so on incredible 49-40-82 shooting splits. He has taken full advantage of more opportunities with the Nets, but the surface-level numbers aren't as inflated as they are efficient.

Thus, Porter's name has been thrown into various trade rumors ahead of the February deadline. Since the start of last season, one Western Conference team has been linked to the Nets due to its young star, and this could be the perfect opportunity for Brooklyn to cash in on its leading scorer.

The Golden State Warriors have long been rumored to depart from their 2021 lottery pick, Jonathan Kuminga. The Congolese forward averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season, but has received limited opportunities despite good production over the last three years.

This summer, he received a two-year, $48.5 million extension after plenty of drama, which seems like a temporary bandage for a permanent wound. The Warriors are expected to trade him ahead of the deadline, and Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that involves the Nets.

Golden State Warriors receive: Michael Porter Jr., Haywood Highsmith

Brooklyn Nets receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, 2028 first-round pick (top-five protected), 2030 first-round pick swap (21-30 protected)

"The Nets already had Porter and Highsmith salary-dumped onto their laps. Being able to now flip them for additional assets would be the kind of great basketball business that every rebuilder should try to broker," Buckley wrote.

"Plus, after loading up on playmakers at the draft, Brooklyn could squeeze plenty of juice out of play-finishers like Kuminga, Moody and even Hield (who'd stick around as long as needed to attract a shooting-starved shopper)."

If the Nets make this trade, they'd land two younger players who fit their rebuilding timeline, plus a potential trade piece for the future in Hield. On top of that, the 2028 and 2030 first-round picks would add to its lucrative stash of draft capital.

Brooklyn would give Golden State much-needed frontcourt depth, and while Porter has already become a beloved player within the organization and fanbase, he was never expected to be a long-term piece. The Nets could cash in on the potential headliner for their youth movement.