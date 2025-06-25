Bleacher Report Has Nets Going Double Big in Final Mock Draft
There is no shortage of size for the Nets in Bleacher Reports final mock draft. After acquiring the No. 22 pick in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn will have more wiggle room to draft on upside.
With the No. 8 pick the Nets draft 7-foot-1 center Khaman Maluach out of Duke. The 18-year-old also shows off a 7-foot-7 wingspan that he used effectively in his 21.3 minutes per game with 1.3 blocks per game. Bleacher Reports player comparison for Maluach is Dereck Lively ll.
There is a good chance Maluach does not make it to the Nets tonight considering multiple scouts view him as a top-5 talent. With rumors of a Nic Claxton trade, this pick makes all the more sense taking a player who can play right away with plenty of untapped potential.
At No. 19 the Nets go after more front court depth by taking 6-foot-9 center Thomas Sorber out of Georgetown. What he lacks in height he makes up for in weight with 263 pounds to his name. He is considered an old fashioned big man who excels in the paint on both ends of the floor. Bleacher Reports player comparison for Sorber is Onyeka Okongwu.
"If his shooting confidence translates into consistent makes, he could eventually earn half-court touches and pick-and-pop opportunities," Bleacher Report said.
The Nets take a flyer at No. 22 and take 6-foot-3 point guard Nolan Traore out of France. There is little known about the 19-year-old, but his physical traits are insane with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. He also holds the highest assist percentage of all first round prospects.
Traore is still developing his three-point shot much like his pro comparison to Lonzo Ball out of college. He made 20 of his last 53 attempts in league play, noticeably more confident in his jumper.
At pick No. 26 Brooklyn selects another 19-year-old with Will Riley from Illinois. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 185 pounds, Riley will need to put on some weight to compete with the leagues physicality. Scouts are enveloped with his three-level scoring ability and his late season surge as a playmaker leads Bleacher Report to compare him to Kyshawn George.
"Some teams will see clear upside in a skilled 6-foot-8 scorer," Bleacher Report said. "Others may view him as a longer-term project with bust potential due to questions about his athletic ceiling and readiness."
The Nets keep the youth coming in by selecting 19-year-old Drake Powell out of North Carolina at No. 27. After a solid showing at the NBA Combine where he had the best standing and max vertical leap of all participants, he saw his stock shoot up. Bleacher Report projects him as a spark plug scorer similar to Will Barton.
"Despite the lack of production, there could still be first-round interest based on his outstanding physical profile, defensive projection and 37.9 percent three-point shooting," Bleacher Report said.
With their sixth and final pick of the draft, the Nets select 7-foot-1 center Hansen Yang at No. 36. Yang dominated in the CBA with 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, but it is worth noting that his competition is lesser than the majority of the draft field. Bleacher Reports player comparison for Yang is Marc Gasol.
He did manage to shut up some doubters at the NBA Combine, showing off his three-point shooting and quick decision making. He also proved to move well despite his frame, helping prove his case to keep up with the league's pace.