Bleacher Report Proposes Nets Mock Trade to Depart from Michael Porter Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets are starting to have more of a reason to move on from Michael Porter Jr., despite this being his first season with the team.

The 27-year-old has been putting up All-Star-esque numbers for the Nets, but he's helping derail the rebuilding process by leading them to more wins. It sounds like an extremely negative thing to say, and it probably is, but the reality of the situation is that the teams best equipped for the future end up with top draft picks.

Right now, Brooklyn has won four of its last six games, pushing the team back to sixth in lottery odds. Not only could the Nets trade Porter due to his lack of alignment with the rebuild, but also because his production could be the highest it'll ever be.

Brooklyn's record is the only reason Porter wouldn't be in consideration for an All-Star appearance. The 6-foot-10 wing is averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 50-40-81 shooting splits. Teams could come calling toward the trade deadline, which could allow the Nets to take back major assets.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a mock trade that involves the Nets and a team they recently beat, the Chicago Bulls. In this deal, Brooklyn would only give up its leading scorer, while Chicago would take a gamble and sell a prized possession with a bit of insurance.

Bulls receive: Michael Porter Jr.

Nets receive: Patrick Williams, Zach Collins, 2026 first-round pick (top-7 protected)

"Brooklyn, arguably to its detriment, hasn't tanked as hard as some of basketball's other bottom-feeders. The organization, though, hasn't lost sight of its biggest long-term directives," Buckley wrote. "If it can, it hopes to utilize some of its remaining financial flexibility to 'absorb salary while receiving assets,' per ESPN's Shams Charania.

"That mindset is, more or less, what led the Nets to Porter in the first place, as they nabbed an unprotected 2032 first from the Nuggets to take him for Cam Johnson. With Porter playing at a high enough level to attract legitimate interest (26.3 points on 50.1/40.3/81.7 shooting), they should sense an opportunity to effectively increase their return from that initial deal."

This would not only be a gamble for the Bulls, but the Nets as well. They'd be taking back two players who likely wouldn't have a place in the future, while hoping Chicago does better than expected, or at least doesn't get some lottery luck.

Right now, the Bulls are 10-15, sitting outside of the Play-In Tournament. After a hot start, they have certainly played like a lottery team, which could lead Brooklyn to believe they can get something better for Porter.