Bobby Marks Analyzes Nets' Cam Thomas Future, Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit
A former member of the Brooklyn Nets front office-turned-journalist, Bobby Marks, released his official offseason guide for the franchise he spent nearly two decades working for. In the video uploaded to the NBA on ESPN YouTube channel yesterday, Marks discusses the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors and Cam Thomas' impending restricted free agency.
First, on the "Greek Freak:"
“I don’t see Giannis as a fit for the Brooklyn Nets. You're just not on the timeline right now, like these other teams are of competing for a championship," Marks said. "I don't see a roster of Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson, Giannis and Cam Thomas being enough to compete at a high level."
And second, on Thomas' future:
"You are basically bidding against yourself, because you are the only team that has cap space. Certainly, from an efficiency standpoint, [Thomas is] a high-volume scorer. What is his number in free agency?" Marks said. "Is it $20-ish [million], somewhere around there? Comparable to the Anfernee Simons Contract?"
However, Brooklyn may be the lone franchise that can offer Thomas a deal somewhere in the 20s in terms of average annual value (AAV).
"There's nobody out there right now that has more than $15 million," Marks continued.
So, Marks' takeaways are: the Nets' roster isn't presently strong enough to compete with just the addition of Antetokounmpo, and no rival poses a real threat to Brooklyn regarding what it can offer Thomas money-wise.
Both takes are very logical and make realistic sense, for now at least.
The Nets have numerous assets that they could theoretically trade to make themselves a more attractive landing spot for Antetokounmpo. Whether Brooklyn chooses to move those pieces around or not remains to be seen, but the option is there.
And with Thomas, unless another organization is able to clear millions of cap in an attempt to target the 23-year-old, it seems highly unlikely he's anywhere other than Brooklyn next season. His value, while uncertain, is undoubtedly beyond $15 million annually.
These two specific situations will continue to be major talking points of the Nets' summer plans, especially once Antetokounmpo and Thomas' future intentions are made clearer.