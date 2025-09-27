Breaking Down the Brooklyn Nets’ Options at Power Forward for 2025-26
The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of options at power forward for this upcoming season. While much of the focus was on the backcourt this summer, the Nets still added multiple players who fit the position, either through trades or the 2025 NBA Draft.
Brooklyn's frontcourt has the privilege of being quite versatile, outside of Nic Claxton, who is essentially locked into the five spot. Outside of Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Noah Clowney, Drew Timme, Fanbo Zeng and Danny Wolf all have the ability to play either power forward or center, making the decision of who starts at the four more difficult.
Let's immediately eliminate Sharpe from consideration, as he's better suited as Claxton's backup than his running mate. That leaves four options to choose from.
Clowney, who has visibly bulked up over the summer, should be viewed as the early favorite. He's got the most experience under head coach Jordi Fernandez and has flashed his potential on multiple occasions. Plus, Brooklyn invested a first-rounder in Clowney two years ago, so it's time the Nets see their proper return. His status, like all the others', is dependent on Michael Porter Jr. playing the three. If Fernandez plays Porter at the four, then the rest of these guys will fight for backup minutes.
Behind Clowney would likely be Danny Wolf, the do-it-all big man from Michigan whom the Nets made a first-rounder in June's draft. He is raw and will need time to adjust to the NBA level, but should contribute immediately upon his acclimation.
Timme, while an option at the four due to his apparent improved three-point shooting ability, is likely better suited at the five. If he can truly develop into a floor-spacer, then his chances of being the starter rise, but much is contingent on the growth of his shot.
Zeng is the wildcard of the bunch, as we know very little about the CBA star. It's entirely possible he bursts onto the American landscape just as he was expected to when he committed to Gonzaga years ago, but it's equally as possible that he becomes a low-risk, low-reward type of project. We'll have to wait for preseason to see where he fits in.
Assuming Porter doesn't get the job by default, Clowney should be presently viewed as the favorite, given all the hype that's come out of media day thus far. But that doesn't mean Brooklyn won't be treated to a surprise or two come the regular season. So while Clowney is the favorite as of today, the Nets' power forward situation could be a fluid one in a matter of weeks.