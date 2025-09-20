Brooklyn Has Four Rookies Once Mocked as Lottery Picks: Can They Reach Their Potential?
The Brooklyn Nets made history by drafting an NBA-record five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, making a fully bought-in investment by committing to their young talent while rebuilding.
The Nets had one lottery pick (No. 8 overall), but the rest of their picks came in the latter half of the first round. While a lottery pick typically carries much higher expectations than a late first-rounder, it’s worth noting that four of Brooklyn's five first-round picks were once projected to land in the lottery.
In a mock draft published by USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, he projected Traore to land at No. 5, Drake Powell at No. 8, Ben Saraf at No. 9, and Egor Demin at No. 11.
Can They Reach Their Lottery Potential?
While all of the rookies except Demin wound up being selected outside of the lottery, they each once showcased enough potential to be considered among the top ten players in the draft, which should be encouraging for Nets fans.
Traore, who was once viewed as a top-five prospect, likely saw his stock tumble due to his inconsistencies as an outside shooter and concerns about how his thin frame would hold up to NBA-level physicality. His shooting struggles came to light during the Las Vegas Summer League, where he shot just 14.3% from three-point range.
However, Traore is fresh off being named the FIBA Champions League's Best Young Player after averaging 13.4 points, four assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. If he develops into at least a capable shooter who keeps defenders honest, Traore could have a bright future as a playmaker in the NBA.
After arriving at the University of North Carolina as a high-profile five-star recruit, Powell went on to have a solid season as a 3 and D contributor.
While he was able to showcase his strong perimeter defense and outside shooting ability, Powell had a limited offensive role while the Tar Heels' more experienced guards served as the team’s primary scorers.
His collegiate stats may not be incredibly impressive, but his measurables at the 2025 NBA Combine highlight the potential that once made him a top recruit and projected lottery pick. Powell stole the show by reaching the highest standing vertical (37.5 inches) and max vertical (43 inches), ranking among the top ten in every speed and agility drill (lane agility, shuttle run, and three-quarter sprint), and tying for the fifth-most made three-pointers off the dribble.
Unlike Powell and Traore, Saraf's game lacks an obvious weakness, and he has also proven his ability to contribute at a high volume against professional competition.
Last season, Saraf led Ratiopharm Uln with 4.6 assists per game while helping them reach the Basketball Bundesliga Finals. Back in 2024, he was named the tournament MVP of the FIBA U18 EuroBasket Championship after averaging 28.1 points, 5.3 assists and leading all players with four steals per game.
Based on his performance overseas, Saraf might the rookie who is most prepared to come in and make an immediate impact.