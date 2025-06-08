Brooklyn Nets 2025-26 City Edition Uniforms Leak Online Ahead of Official Reveal
Amid an offseason that's been full of rumors regarding the Brooklyn Nets' potential personel changes, the team is receiving a new look.
On Saturday, Basketball Jersey Archive leaked the Nets' 2025-26 City Edition uniforms. Brooklyn, along with 16 other NBA frachises, had their designs revealed before an official release. The jersey can be seen below.
The jersey takes inspiration from the Nets' late-2010s "Bed-Stuy" era of uniforms, and is essentially a retro of the ones worn during the 2018-19 campaign. Back then, Brooklyn had yet to bring in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and were led by a young D'Angelo Russell. The Nets owned one of the most entertaining squads in basketball, setting a foundation for the eventual superteam experiment.
With this reveal, it seems Brooklyn is attempting to capitalize on the nostalgia many fans have of the "Russell era."
This city edition features a sleek black base, staying true to the Nets' iconic minimalist aesthetic. Bold white "BROOKLYN" lettering arches across the chest of the jersey, complete with multi-colored trim running down the sides and around the armholes and collar.
The design represents the neighborhood of Bed-Stuy's history and its lasting impact in music, art and late rapper The Notorious B.I.G.
Back when the Nets' Bed-Stuy campaign launched, the franchise invested in the revival of a music program at Madiba Prep Middle School, which was ended due to a lack of funding.
Additionally, Brooklyn has partnered with the Bed-Stuy Campaign Against Hunger (BSCAH) to provide meals to thousands of low-income New Yorkers.
Now, if the Nets truly want to recapture the 2019 magic, they'll have to do more than just bring back that season's uniforms. Obviously, Brooklyn can't make contract decisions based on how a player will look in its new threads, but seeing D'Angelo Russel suit up in the Bed-Stuy uniforms would further play on the fanbase's nostalgia.
Just hours after the leak, online reactions were overhwlemingly positive.
"I would genuinely run through a wall," one X user commented, expressing excitement for the eventual release.
"Biggest mistake was not [copping] this first time around," another X user commented.
A date for the official announcement of the city edition's return has yet to be revealed, but now that they've been leaked, one is expected in the near future.