Nets Acquire Young Star in Jimmy Butler Mock Trade
The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat are two teams that will continue to be active in the trade market but for very different reasons. The Nets, starting their rebuild by trading Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder, are searching for a trade suitor for the team's most valuable veteran, Cameron Johnson. Brooklyn is looking to get younger and build through the draft.
As for the Heat, they are in a tougher situation. According to multiple reports, Jimmy Butler has made it clear he wants to be traded, and while Miami is searching for a deal, it'll be tougher to find a suitor given that he's 35 years old with a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
Making $48.8 million this season, Butler has a short list of teams he prefers to end up with. These are the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks. While the Heat don't have to necessarily adhere to the star's preferences, all four of these teams can certainly get a deal done if they're interested.
In a recent article from The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, the Nets were involved in one Butler mock trade that benefits Brooklyn greatly. The Rockets, a favorite to land Butler, could strike a deal with both Miami and Brooklyn to give all three teams what they want.
Heat acquire: Bojan Bogdanovic, De’Anthony Melton, Ziaire Williams, Jeff Green, 2025 first-round pick (top-5 protected via MIL), 2027 first-round pick (unprotected via HOU), 2025 second-round pick (via BKN), 2025 second-round pick (via OKC)
Rockets acquire: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, Keon Johnson
Nets acquire: Jalen Green, Jock Landale, Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday
This is an interesting deal for the Nets. They'd be giving up one of their first-round picks in June but would also be getting a young star in Jalen Green. Given how the Bucks are rising in the standings, the pick will likely end up in the 20-to-30 range.
Along with the first-round pick, Brooklyn would be giving up Bogdanovic, Melton, Williams, and Johnson, who are essentially salary fillers, for a return of Landale, Tate, and Holiday. A second-round pick would also be included.
The trade makes sense for the Nets. Green is a rising star, averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game at 22 years old. There are major questions about his inconsistencies and inefficiencies in the scoring department however, he would be able to develop further with a rebuilding Nets squad rather than a playoff-hungry Rockets core.
There simply isn't time to let Green grow in Houston, but he can be the face of Brooklyn's rebuilding process. Alongside Cam Thomas and the young core brought in through the NBA Draft, the Nets would be one of the more exciting teams in the league if this trade happens.
