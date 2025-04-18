Nets Analyst Talks Hypothetical Kevin Durant-Mikal Bridges Trade For Knicks
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets traded forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks less than 10 months ago. The 28-year-old is gearing up for his first playoff run with the Knicks, having averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the regular season.
Although the numbers look good on paper, many New York fans won't have many positive things to say regarding Bridges' first season with Brooklyn's cross-town rival. The former All-Defensive Team member was moved for an incredible five first-round picks, and the general opinion is that he wasn't worth the haul.
In fact, there are already conversations on social media regarding whether or not the Knicks should look to target superstar Kevin Durant in a trade this summer, a package which would likely include Bridges going back to his former team, the Phoenix Suns.
Nets analyst Frank Isola recently went on The Ryen Russillo Podcast with Ryen Russillo of The Ringer and was asked about hypothetical Durant-to-New York trades.
"Would you trade OG Anunoby for Durant?" Russillo asked.
"Trade Mikal Bridges for him. Can I do that?" Isola responded. "Let's say the Knicks get to the second round, they lose to Boston and let's say it's five or six games... I'm almost looking at it as a two year window.
"I would go for it, that's why I understood the move that they made to get Bridges. They were going for it. I don't think it's worked out yet the way that they thought it would, but I definitely would take a run at Kevin Durant."
The Nets are looking like the winners of the trade thus far, unless New York makes a serious run for the title. Brooklyn has 11 first-round picks until 2030, including four in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Nets have the chance to build a special, young rotation with many of the draft picks that the Knicks gave them. The playoffs are about to get underway as the Knicks are set to face the Detroit Pistons in round one, but with Bridges garnering criticism for his first season in Manhattan, it only makes Brooklyn look smarter.