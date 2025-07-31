Brooklyn Nets Arrange Preseason Showdown with Hapoel Jerusalem
The Israeli community will be strongly represented this preseason, as the Brooklyn Nets announced they will open up their preseason against Hapoel Jerusalem on Oct. 4 at Barclays Center.
While it’s unclear if the decision to schedule the game is directly related, the Nets recently made history by selecting two Israeli players back-to-back in the same draft.
In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets selected Ben Saraf at No. 26 and Danny Wolf just a slot later at No. 27.
Both players have represented Israel in international competition. Saraf was recently part of Israel's U18 national team when they participated in the 2024 EuroBasket Championship, while Wolf was on Israel’s roster for the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship.
Saraf has the most experience playing internationally for Israel, even winning tournament MVP of the 2024 U18 EuroBasket championship while leading the tournament in scoring with 28.1 points per game.
Saraf also has direct experience playing against Hapoel Jerusalem during his time playing with Elitzur Kiryat Ata in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. During his lone season in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, he was named the league’s Rising Star after averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Before that, he made his professional debut in Israel’s Basketball National League with Elitzur Netanya where he was named the league’s Rookie of the Year after averaging 14 points, 3.3 rebounds and three assists per game.
Meanwhile, Wolf helped Israel win a silver medal during the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship while leading the tournament in rebounding (12 rebounds per game) and averaging 17.7 points and 1.3 blocks per game.
Last season, Hapoel Jerusalem was 11-7 in BKT EuroCup play while finishing 20-6 in Ligat Winner play.
This won't be the first time that the Nets have played an Israeli team during the preseason. During the 2023-24 season, they faced Maccabi Ra'anana who they beat 135-103.