Brooklyn Nets Assistant Coach: 'This is Going to be a New Chapter'
During the Brooklyn Nets' 92-85 summer league victory over the New York Knicks, new assistant coach Juwan Howard spoke on the team's future in an interview on NBA-TV.
The self proclaimed "Miami Heat-lifer" expressed his extreme excitement to be a part of Brooklyn's vigorous upcoming rebuild.
"This is going to be a new chapter and we’re going to build something special there," Howard told Autumn Johnson. As the recent trade of Mikal Bridges remains fresh in the minds of those around the organization, the former-Michigan head coach laid out the plan for life after Bridges.
"We take [the next step together] by being all-in," he said. "And that’s when it’s going good for you, as well as when it’s going bad for you. And it starts with our head coach."
Head coach Jordi Fernandez is known around the league as a player development guru, and has been outspoken of the need to build Brooklyn a true identity.
"He’s bringing in a culture that he feels is going to put us over the top. I love the fact that we’re talking about player development first and getting these young guys better."
While expectations are now understandably low given the new era the Nets have now committed to, the unlikeliness of winning does not affect Howard or the rest of the coaching staff in regards to their off-season training.
“And we’ve been in the gym for the last couple months just grinding. At the same time, building our culture and habits of how we’re going to play this upcoming season," he said. "So Jordi [Fernandez], he’s pumped and I’m ready to join forces with him.”
As Fernandez begins implementing his own philosophies, it appears the rest of the coaching staff have already began buying in.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.