Nets’ Ben Simmons Speaks on Health, Upcoming Return
Few players in the NBA have suffered more scrutiny than Ben Simmons in recent years.
After a not-so-clean exit from Philadelphia — where he saw All-Star and All-NBA-level success — he’s yet to return to form in Brooklyn, sitting out one full season before playing in just 57 games from 2022 to 2024.
Now, Simmons is looking to bounce back and prove doubters wrong.
At the Brooklyn Nets’ media day on Monday, he said he’ll be a full go to participate to start the year. And even showed some much-needed confidence heading into the season.
“I think people forget me as a player when I’m healthy, I can play basketball, I’m pretty good, right?” Simmons said at media day. “For me it’s just being consistent with that, and staying on top of my body. Getting better everyday and staying in the gym with these guys.”
Last year, Simmons played in just 15 games, failing to live up to his previous All-Star standards with just 6.1 points per game.
Now, there’s been whisperings from pick up runs that he’s returned to form. And he himself seems to be backing up those statements.
“We all hope he’s healthy, and certainly he’s looked it so far in open gym and the runs,” Brooklyn’s General Manager Sean Marks said. “I think for Ben [Simmons], people enjoy playing with him. For us, to look out here on the court to see the pickup games going, and see him participating, and him with a smile on his face, and him really enjoying being out there.”
Cam Thomas, likely Simmons’ top teammate at this point, having averaged the most points on the squad last season, is also ready for his return. “When Ben [Simmons] plays, the pace is better, on made baskets, missed baskets.” He said.” I feel like if Ben is healthy the whole year, then we’ll have a really good year.”
The Nets will open up their preseason slate with a game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
