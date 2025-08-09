Brooklyn Nets Boast Impressive List of Longest Wingspans on 2025 Roster
Whether intentionally or not, the Brooklyn Nets have assembled a roster that's certainly not lacking in length.
Following the addition of CBA star Fanbo Zeng, nine of the 20 players on Brooklyn's roster have a wingspan of seven feet or more. NetsDaily posted the complete list to X on Saturday afternoon:
Nic Claxton: 7’3”
Danny Wolf: 7’2.5”
Noah Clowney: 7’2”
Fanbo Zeng: 7’2”
Drew Timme: 7’2”
Tosan Evbuomwan: 7’1”
Drake Powell: 7’0”
Michael Porter Jr.: 7’0”
Day’Ron Sharpe: 7’0”
However, only two of those guys are traditional big men—that being Claxton and Sharpe. Four of them fit "forward builds," including Porter, Powell, Evbuomwan and Clowney. This reality allows head coach Jordi Fernandez to get creative with his lineups, presenting the opportunity to swap guys between the shooting guard, small and power forward positions.
Then, there are the "utility guys." Wolf, Timme and Zeng will make up this group, as they're big bodies that can play either the four or five spots. Due to the presence of Claxton and Sharpe, it seems more likely that the trio will be competing for minutes at the four, depending on how Fernandez opts to utilize Porter.
Speaking of Porter, he may be the most versatile player the Nets have with a seven-foot wingspan. He also stands at 6-foot-10, creating mismatches on the offensive end due to Porter's unique scoring ability. He's fantastic off the catch-and-shoot and the dribble, which is rare for a player with his frame.
Of all nine players listed, two are likely in jeopardy of not making the final roster: Evbuomwan and Zeng.
Evbuomwan, a carryover from last season, may struggle to find opportunities in Brooklyn's suddenly crowded wing room. His relentless effort and feel for the game make up for what he lacks in gifted ability, but those aspects alone may not be enough to stick around.
And then there's Zeng, who at this point is a complete wildcard. He could be phenomenal or forgettable. The Nets will have to wait until training camp to see how he operates among other NBA personnel—and perhaps more importantly—how he fares against the team's other players with similar wingspans.
The trend of adding so many players with such length is a prime example of how the game has modernized. Size is so prioritized in 2025, especially when the player is able to put the ball on the floor, shoot, rebound, defend, etc.
Diverse skillsets that reside in massive bodies are rare, and Brooklyn now has nine players who fit that build.