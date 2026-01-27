Nets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The Phoenix Suns are searching for a season sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, but they’ll have to do it without All-Star guard Devin Booker.

Booker (ankle) is expected to miss at least a week for the Suns, who are currently in the mix for a top-six seed in the Western Conference. Phoenix is just 1-4 without Booker this season after losing to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Offensively, the Suns just don’t have enough without the star guard, as they’re averaging 100.4 points per game in the five matchups that he’s missed.

But, they’re still favored at home against a Brooklyn team that has dropped five games in a row and nine of its last 10. The Nets are falling fast in the Eastern Conference standings, and they have an incentive to tank to land a better draft pick in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

Phoenix already beat Brooklyn by nine earlier this month, but can it cover at home?

The Suns are 14-6 straight up at home, but this may be a tougher game than expected now that Booker is out.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference clash.

Nets vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Nets +8.5 (-118)

Suns -8.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Nets: +275

Suns: -345

Total

210.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nets vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, YES Network

Nets record: 12-32

Suns record: 27-19

Nets vs. Suns Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Noah Clowney – out

Tyson Etienne – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Chaney Johnson – out

Cam Thomas – probable

Tyrese Martin – questionable

Nolan Traore – probable

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker – out

Jordan Goodwin – available

Jalen Green – questionable

Nets vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Collin Gillespie OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-136)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Gillespie is a great target to step up with Booker out:

Former Villanova star Collin Gillespie has been a huge piece for the Phoenix Suns this season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The 26-year-old is averaging 2.9 3-pointers per game in the 2025-26 season, and he's undervalued in this matchup with Devin Booker (ankle) out. Gillespie made three shots from deep in the loss to Miami on Sunday (on six attempts), and he's knocked down at least three 3-pointers in six of his last seven games.

Now, he takes on a Brooklyn team that is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (38.3%). Since the Suns are going to have to rely on just about everyone to step up to fill the void to match Booker's offensive production, Gillespie is worth a look to keep this 3-point streak going on Tuesday.

Nets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is a great bet in this matchup:

Devin Booker (ankle) is going to miss this game for the Phoenix Suns, and that sets this game up as a perfect one to take the UNDER.

Phoenix is just 1-4 when Booker sits this season, so I don’t want to lay the 8.5 points with the Suns at home, even against a terrible Brooklyn Nets team. Phoenix is averaging just 100.4 points per game in the matchups Booker has missed, and now it takes on a Brooklyn team that has one of the worst offenses in the NBA.

The Nets are averaging an NBA-worst 107.9 points per game, and they rank 26th in offensive rating and 28th in effective field goal percentage this season. On top of that, the Nets play at the second-slowest pace in the NBA, making it hard for them to play high-scoring affairs.

The Suns have very limited offensive options with Booker out, and the UNDER has hit in 27 of their 46 games this season. Brooklyn is in the same boat, with the UNDER hitting in 25 of the team's 44 matchups.

Pick: UNDER 210.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

