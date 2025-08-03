Brooklyn Nets Bring Back Fan-Favorite ‘Brooklyn Camo’ Uniforms for 2025-26
Sometimes, it’s best to stick with what works. As the most recent franchise to relocate, the Brooklyn Nets underwent a complete uniform and logo overhaul when they moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012. Since then, they’ve experimented with a variety of sleek and dynamic uniform designs, and some have been warmly embraced by the community.
According to a report from Forbes sports contributor Evan Sidery, the Nets will be bringing back their "Brooklyn Camo" jerseys for the 2025-2026 season.
Those jerseys quickly became fan favorites and could help reignite fan pride and excitement as the team enters a new phase of it rebuild with a fresh group of players.
An interesting detail is that since these jerseys were last worn in 2019, not a single player on the current roster has ever worn them. This will be the fans’ first chance to see the team rocking these uniforms again. If the jerseys recapture their past popularity, they could become a key part of the Nets’ identity and a regular alternative going forward.
Let's take a look at the Nets' uniform history.
New York Americans/Nets (1966-1976)
After spending its first ten seasons in the ABA, the franchise joined the NBA in 1976 as the New York Nets. While Hall of Famer Julius Erving is often recognized as one of the biggest stars to ever play for the team, he actually never played a minute with the franchise in the NBA, as he was sold to the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the team’s opening season in the league.
However, the jersey was worn by Hall of Famer Nate Archibald, who spent one season with the Nets, averaging 20.5 points and 7.5 assists per game.
New Jersey Nets (1977-2012)
Following their relocation to New Jersey, the Nets went through several uniform changes over their five decades in the Garden State. Shortly after the move across the bridge, the team reached the NBA playoffs for the first time during the 1978–79 season.
Ahead of the 1997–98 season, the team underwent a uniform and logo change, adopting a more modern jersey style. In these uniforms, the Nets had some of the greatest success in franchise history, reaching the NBA Finals for the first time and following it up with another Finals appearance the very next year.
Modern Era (2012-Present)
Following the team’s return to New York, they underwent another jersey revamp. While the team has not experienced a great deal of collective success since then, notable players to wear the uniform include All-Stars such as Kevin Durant, Deron Williams, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.