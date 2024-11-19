Brooklyn Nets: Cam Thomas Reportedly Available for Trade
It's clear that the Brooklyn Nets have a star in Cam Thomas. After last season's breakout stat line of 22.5 points per game, Thomas has continued to develop into this season, putting up 24.6 points on 45.8% shooting through 14 games.
After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks back in June, the Nets made it clear that this season would be the start of a rebuild. They stockpiled draft picks from the Knicks and got their own 2025 first-round pick back from the Houston Rockets shortly after. As the season progresses, trade rumors surrounding the team's veterans have persisted.
However, while it's expected that Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, and Bojan Bogdanovic will be dealt, rumors suggest that Thomas' departure isn't out of the picture as well. In an article from The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Nets are expected to move their players relatively soon, but Thomas "is considered to be widely available.
Thomas, who is 23 years old, failed to reach a contract extension from his rookie deal, as the deadline to do so was Oct. 21. Thomas is set to hit restricted free agency in 2025.
It seems that while the Nets can match any offer Thomas receives from another organization, there's no guarantee that he will want to stay in Brooklyn. He's young and would get the Nets a great return in a trade, which would prevent the risk of losing him for nothing.
Brooklyn's roster is expected to look different after the Feb. 6 deadline. With these recent reports, the team's star may be in a different uniform sooner rather than later.
