Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Showing Shades of NBA Royalty
It was evident almost immediately that the Brooklyn Nets had found themselves a steal with Cam Thomas when they selected him with the 27th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The LSU standout won Summer League MVP shortly after being drafted, and posted countless dominant performances while a member of Brooklyn's G League affiliate Long Island Nets.
Now a three-year veteran, the improvement Thomas showed during the 2023-24 campaign pushed him to averages similar to one of the greatest to ever do it, the late Kobe Bryant. Here is how the two's averages stack up against each other in their age 22 seasons:
Thomas' point production is slightly lower than Bryant's, mainly due to the discrepancy in minutes. Bryant was logging almost 10 minutes more per contest than Thomas last season, something that is sure to change now that the 22-year-old is viewed as the franchise's number one option with Mikal Bridges departed.
The comparison speaks to Thomas' lack of appreciation around the league. Despite finishing 7th in last year's Most Improved Player voting, his numbers show he was more than deserving of a top-three finish. If his shooting efficiency can remain the same on increased minutes and touches, he may be able to make up the six point difference between he and Bryant's nightly point output.
Being named in the same category through three seasons as NBA royalty, while not a guarantee that Thomas will produce the five championship's Bryant did, is still an incredible honor.
Thomas is still extremely young with lots of room to develop, but the comparison is a sign of optimism for all invested in the future of Nets basketball.
