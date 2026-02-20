Brooklyn Nets' NBA Draft Outlook: Stars Galore in 2026

As much as it disappoints fans, a solid portion of the NBA has become a race to the bottom. Right now, at least 10 teams are incentivized to lose games and get the best odds possible at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Brooklyn Nets are certainly one of those teams at 15-39. With one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference and the league as a whole, fans and the organization are paying heavy attention to the college basketball landscape.

But it's not just because the Nets are in position to grab one of the generational talents associated with the class, but because of how this draft specifically boasts a plethora of future superstars.

Despite his limited playing time and health controversy, Darryn Peterson is still viewed by many as the No. 1 overall pick this year. Despite appearing in just 15 games for 26.9 minutes per game, he's averaging 20 points on 49-43-80 splits. He's considered the best pure scoring prospect in years, but his health remains a concern.

AJ Dybantsa and Cam Boozer are the other two prospects in the consensus top three of the draft. The two are in heavy contention for the National Player of the Year Award, with Dybantsa putting up 24.8 points (leading the nation), 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as an elite two-way star. Boozer is more of a favorite, averaging 22.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals.

From there, the freshman class gets even more interesting. Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Caleb Wilson and more are competing as potential top-five picks, with Acuff most recently putting up 49 points in a 117-115 win over Alabama on Wednesday.

Draft Digest's latest NBA mock draft has 11 of the top 13 picks in the NBA draft being freshmen. Not only is there elite potential, but more specifically, the scoring among this class has been off the charts. So many prospects have dropped 40 points or more on Power Five teams.

The Nets' real needs come at the frontcourt and perimeter positions. They have a plethora of young guards in Egor Dёmin, Nolan Traoré, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf, so drafting a forward or big man would be ideal. Of course, it also makes sense to take the best player available. Time will tell if Brooklyn gets the freedom that comes with the top pick.