Nets' Cam Thomas Talks About Return to Action
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Portland Trail Blazers into the Barclays Center, as they looked to cap off February, looking to extend their winning record throughout the month.
Things would be looking up for the Nets as they welcomed back their leading scorer, Cam Thomas, back into the starting lineup after he had spent nearly two months on the bench due to a strained left hamstring.
The inclusion of Thomas into Brooklyn's rotation was set to be a welcome sight given the injury sustained to their other veteran guard, D'Angelo Russell, who suffered from a right ankle sprain in mid-February.
In the opening half, Thomas made his return felt, dropping nine points in the opening half, doing so on an efficient 57 percent from the field, which was enough to have him share the top scorer title on the Nets alongside Nic Claxton.
Yet the second half wouldn't share the same results, as the former LSU star scored the same amount converting the shots at a lackluster 30 percent, before being pulled in the fourth quarter when the game was out of Brooklyn's reach.
Following the loss, Thomas was open about his feelings regarding his return, sharing that he was content with some of the struggles given it was his first real game in nearly two months.
"Decent first game back, obviously, missed some shots that I normally make when I'm in rhythm and playing," explained Thomas. "But it's just the nature of being off for a while and coming back and playing your first game."
One of the bigger concerns surrounding Thomas' return could've been that it was too early, given that he had suffered an injury to his hamstring earlier on in the season, with his return from that ailment being shortlived, only lasting two games.
This easing back into action was something that Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez talked about prior to Friday's action, and was something that Thomas may not be entirely against given his relief of finishing a game pain free.
"It feels good to finally finish a game and not have any pain, so that's the main thing I'm pleased with, so just got to keep building and keep going," stated Thomas.
While it was hoped that the 23-year-old would suit up in the Nets' match against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, it appears that it won't be the case, as he is listed as out due to injury management, which shouldn't be too surprising given Fernandez's previous comments.
