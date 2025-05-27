Brooklyn Nets Could Trade Cam Johnson to Land Second Lottery Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
With 29 days left until the 2025 NBA Draft, momentum behind the Brooklyn Nets orchestrating a major trade continues to build.
Veteran wing Cam Johnson again finds himself the subject of this momentum, as Brooklyn is reportedly dangling the 29-year-old in an attempt to add another top-14 pick to its repertoire.
On Tuesday, New York Post insider Brian Lewis described what the Nets may be plotting ahead of draft day.
“There is a sentiment around the league the Nets could look to land a second lottery pick by consolidating and packaging some combination of Johnson, those picks at the end of the first round and/or future draft capital," Lewis wrote.
While the revelation is huge in its own right, Lewis' words signal that Brooklyn is prepared to commit to a direction—and stick with it. GM Sean Marks could select a prospect with each pick, kicking off a youth movement in Kings County while allowing HC Jordi Fernandez to utilize his player developmental prowess.
However, if Johnson is dealt for another lottery pick, the Nets theoretically will have improved the return package they could offer in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brooklyn possesses the least amount of promising young players out of all the Antetokounmpo suitors, but two high picks in a loaded draft class could compensate for what it lacks.
Moving Johnson for even more draft capital grants Marks an unfathomable amount of flexibility, especially if he's able to keep one of the Nets' three first-rounders outside of the lottery.
Ultimately, Johnson's value will be the deciding factor. There have been interested teams since Brooklyn dealt Mikal Bridges, but uninspiring offers have led to Johnson's extended tenure. Featured as the Nets' top offensive weapon in 2024-25, he averaged 18.8 points per game on 47.5% shooting, each setting a new career high.
In theory, Johnson has played well enough to warrant a decently high draft pick, but the inclusions outside of the sharpshooter will be the deciding factor.
San Antonio and Philadelphia are the most obvious fits, but Marks would need to put together a strong package if he hopes to gain the second or third-overall pick.