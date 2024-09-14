Nets Crack Top-Five of Team Asset Rankings
There may not be another NBA franchise who enacted a complete turnaround the way the Brooklyn Nets have this summer. Immediately post-NBA Finals, the questions surrounding the franchise were loud. No one knew what the right way to turn was, until general manager Sean Marks opted to move Mikal Bridges. Since July, it's been nothing but asset acquisiton and draft capital buildup for the Nets.
Brooklyn solved their biggest glaring issue, that being their lack of any sort of future picks, almost overnight. Thanks to their now up to five other first-rounders, six second rounders and desireable cap situation next summer, the Nets find themselves ranked fourth in Mark Deeks of HoopsHype's Team Asset Rankings.
"The team that once so famously had the emptiest cupboard imaginable are now armed with plenty of draft picks," Deeks wrote. "By virtue of their trade of Mikal Bridges last season in particular, the Nets have plenty of bullets to use in the next few drafts, and some decent players on the roster to pair them with."
Ahead of Brooklyn were the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, the latter serving as the prototypical blueprint the Nets should be following.
Marks deserves his flowers for the A-plus offseason he's managed to put together. Had last season's roster carried over into 2024-25, it's unlikley the Nets would find themselves anywhere near the top-15, let alone top-five.
Brooklyn's new era officially begins Oct. 23 against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST.
