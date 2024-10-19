Nets' Dariq Whitehead Gets Rookie Season Re-Do
The Brooklyn Nets selected Duke forward Dariq Whitehead with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and the team was looking forward to having him make some impact last season.
However, a shin injury ensured that Whitehead would sit out in 80 of the team's 82 games during the season, essentially erasing his first year in the league. But with no draft picks incoming from this year's class, this season can serve as a do-over rookie campaign for Whitehead.
It remains to be seen what Whitehead's role will be going into his first healthy year in the league. He has played seldom throughout the preseason, suggesting that his role may not be too busy to start the year. He'll likely find chances to play in the G League with the Long Island Nets, which could serve him well.
With the Nets having very little expectations going into the year, Whitehead's development is at the front and center of his needs for the season. If that means getting more reps in the G League because Brooklyn's depth doesn't offer much chances, then so be it.
However, Whitehead should have a chance to get some burn in his "rookie" year at some point so the Nets can truly see if he is someone worth keeping around for the long haul.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.