Brooklyn Nets Decline Qualifying Offer for Ziaire Williams
The Brooklyn Nets have begun making decisions regarding the 2025 NBA offseason as free agency approaches. After an exciting NBA Draft, the Nets have made multiple decisions today regarding their free agency class.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Brooklyn will not extend the one-year, $8.35 million qualifying offer to forward Ziaire Williams. He will now become an unrestricted free agent after stints with the Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Williams, who was drafted with the 10th overall pick in 2021 by the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Grizzlies, averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists this past season with the Nets. He, along with a 2030 second-round pick, was traded to Brooklyn last summer for Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic.
The Nets now free up even more cap space after declining qualifying offers for Williams and center Day'Ron Sharpe. Brooklyn did, however, extend the qualifying offer to star scorer Cam Thomas. Thomas, another 2021 draftee, averaged 24 points per game this past season and will be a restricted free agent.
Williams had a bounce-back season after his final year with Memphis was disappointing. He upped his shooting splits across the board, which resulted in a double-digit scoring average for the first time in his career.
The 23-year-old could draw interest from a few teams around the league. His 6-foot-9 frame with a 6-foot-10 wingspan makes him a viable defender, as he also averaged a steal per game this past season.
Brooklyn was already expected to have plenty of money to spend this summer, but declining Sharpe and Williams' qualifying offers open up even more cap space. The Nets aren't in play for any big-name free agents, considering they're still in the early stages of a rebuild, plus they just used five first-round picks.
However, Brooklyn is setting itself up for any star who becomes available in the future, whether it be via free agency or the trade market. The Nets have plenty of money to spend now and in the coming years, plus a war chest of draft picks to potentially send to other teams.