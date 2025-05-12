Brooklyn Nets Draft Lottery: Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Monday's Results
The Brooklyn Nets are set to participate in their first NBA Draft lottery in well over a decade—their most recent landed them the third pick in the 2010 draft, used to select Derrick Favors—just one year after not adding a single rookie.
Holding the sixth-best odds at landing the number one-overall pick and the right to draft Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, Brooklyn's fate will fall into the hands of ping-pong balls. The Nets' floor is pick 10, which would be a poor outcome considering their record, but could still create the opportunity to add a top prospect due to how deep this year's class is.
Players in this "worst-case scenario" range may include Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, Duke's Khaman Maluach, Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis or Maryland's Derik Queen II. While none would generate the hype or headlines Flagg, Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper would, all possess the potential to become cornerstones of Brooklyn's rebuild.
However, the following players are part of the "best-case scenario" range where the Nets hypothetically land a pick in the top-five: Flagg, Bailey, Harper, Baylor's VJ Edgecomb or Texas' Tre Johnson. These are the prospects who would likely be the top selection in any other class—especially last summer's.
The positive outlook: the Nets mathematically cannot fall further than 10. Obviously how the big board shakes out will have a massive influence on who Brooklyn and GM Sean Marks targets, but the franchise is essentially guaranteed to add a difference-maker (assuming there's no unforseen busts).
Holding a league-high five total picks, Marks has plenty of versatility when crafting a draft blueprint. He and soon-to-be-second-year head coach Jordi Fernandez managed to bring in overlooked, under-the-radar pieces, and will have even more opportunities to improve the roster through this summer's draft.
Rehardless of whether the best or worst case scenario emerge as reality, the murky future of the Nets' rebuild ("murky" due to rumors describing Brooklyn's desire to add a superstar) should soon be adding a talented, impactful prospect from one of the most-loaded classes in recent memory.
The Nets, represented by Fernandez, participate in the draft lottery tomorrow at 7 p.m. EST in Chicago.