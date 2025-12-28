Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez Credits Cam Thomas for Staying Connected with Teammates

Cam Thomas came back with a bang in the Brooklyn Nets' 123-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, scoring 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting in just 20 minutes off the bench.

Thomas looked composed out there on the court, attacking the rim as usual and launching it from deep.

Cam Thomas returned to the lineup and immediately made a winning impact!



🏀 30 PTS

🏀 3 REB

🏀 4 AST

🏀 3 3PM



Nets win in Minnesota for their third in a row. pic.twitter.com/gqxnFvoMY5 — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2025

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez was impressed by Thomas's performance in his first game back from a hamstring injury on Nov. 5, noting his ball control and lack of empty possessions.

“[I liked] his mindset. He let the game come to him. He assisted, zero turnovers being a simple play every time. And I’m pretty sure the potential assists were high because he made the right play over and over and over,” Fernandez said. “Sometimes you cannot control if those are going to be assists, but you just play the right way. And going to the free throw line, and as efficient as it was, it was just really impressive.

“We have to be careful with the amount of minutes we play him. And knowing that he had a short amount of minutes and using them efficiently, efficiently for the team. He just played, once again, the right play every time: whether it was to score against the line or pass waters. So, very clean game, very connected to his teammates, talking to them, telling them what to do. That’s it.”

Thomas was imaginably happy to be back on the court after a long layoff, recognizing how his impact could help the Nets win games.

“Really just [glad] to be back playing, feeling good to be back out there with the guys, making the right play, making the right shots. And we played really well. We got a win out of this. That’s even better for me,” Thomas said. “That’s good just to have everybody connected. Everybody being on the same page locked in, just having no drop-off between the starters and the bench. So that’s a really big thing, having no drop-off right now. So they did a great job on the bench, came in and did a good job. So we want to keep building on that, and we’ll see how that goes from there. But I’m just happy we got the win.”

With plenty of time left in the Nets' season, a playoff run isn't impossible, especially if Thomas stays healthy and continues to produce at this rate.