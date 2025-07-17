Nets' Egor Demin Has Best NBA Summer League Game in Win vs. Magic
The Brooklyn Nets came win with their first victory of NBA Summer League yesterday against the Orlando Magic, winning 94-90. The Nets are now 1-3 in Las Vegas.
Brooklyn got its first win after three brutal losses to start Summer League. The team saw some improvement from its four first-round picks over the first three games, while Egor Demin and Danny Wolf took the floor against Orlando.
Demin, in particular, had his best Summer League game yet. The 19-year-old struggled in his debut, but when you compare it to now, the improvement is certainly there.
Demin put up 14 points and five rebounds while shooting an extremely efficient 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-8 from three. He had six turnovers, but his scoring aggression was there and still managed to make an offensive impact, recording a box plus-minus of +3.
In his debut, Demin struggled. The BYU product was already facing scrutiny from many Nets fans and put up just eight points and four rebounds on 2-of-5 shooting. However, going into his second game, Demin's aggression improved, and he looked more comfortable.
That narrative stayed the same against the Magic. Many scouts were concerned about his three-point shot, but Demin has been aggressive in taking deep shots in Las Vegas. He's shooting 43.5% on 23 total attempts in Summer League.
Demin started the game with a bang. Just over two minutes into the first quarter, the 6-foot-9 wing got an inbounds pass and exploded from the opposite free-throw line, attacking the basket. Demin threw down a left-handed dunk on Magic forward Skal Labissiere, getting the crowd (and Nets bench) on their feet.
Looking deeper into the game, Demin's (or Brooklyn's) biggest adjustment has been his placement in the half-court offense. He was revered for his playmaking abilities prior to the NBA Draft, which had many labeling him as a point guard.
However, against Orlando and Washington, Demin has been more of a playmaking wing, allowing other players to initiate the offense. He has been a supplementary playmaker, and it has worked wonders for his game.
As the Nets focus on their young core, Demin's game was a great sign as training camp approaches.