Brooklyn Nets Erase 15-Point Deficit, Secure OT Victory in First Summer League Game
What began as a tough watch turned into an encouraging night for the Brooklyn Nets.
In their first summer league action of their new rebuilding era, the Nets came up victorious despite an ugly overall showing, defeating the Indiana Pacers 97-95 in overtime.
It was apparent to anyone watching that this was a somewhat pointless contest and far from a purist's idea of "good basketball." The two teams combined for 47 turnovers, 21 courtesy of Brooklyn. With so many young players fighting for roster spots, intensity was at an all-time high, resulting in out-of-control and easily avoidable mistakes. Still, the effort was there.
Jalen Wilson stuffed the stat sheet, tallying 25 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 47.1% shooting. Noah Clowney was a force on the defensive end, leading all players with four blocks while recording several highlight-reel swats.
The most disappointing performance of the night belonged to second-year man Dariq Whitehead, who, despite high expectations, only recorded five points on an ugly one-of-twelve shooting. A very rough opening game for the 19-year-old, but these are the types of games needed to further his development.
The hero of the evening was Keon Johnson, who secured the victory under the unorthodox overtime rules. During extra time in the summer league, a target score is set at seven points over the score at the end of regulation, and the game clock is turned off. The Nets overcame Oscar Tshiebwe's dominant 17-and-19 performance, including four of the needed seven points in overtime, to kick off a new era in Brooklyn in resilient fashion.
The Nets are back in action Sunday, July 14 at 4 p.m. vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.
