Nets' Free Agency Update: Cam Thomas Remains Untouched
A growing concern throughout the course of the Brooklyn Nets' 2024-25 season was the looming free agency of star scorer Cam Thomas. Back in October, the Nets and Thomas' camp failed to reach a contract extension before the deadline for 2021 draftees. Since then, it's been a widely debated topic amongst fans.
NetsDaily reported that Thomas could command up to a four-year, $100 million contract, which would make him the third-highest paid player next season, behind newly acquired forward Michael Porter Jr. and center Nic Claxton.
Thomas' camp certainly has some sort of leverage to get a contract of the sort. He averaged 24 points per game last season, improving year by year since entering the league. However, just because there's some leverage doesn't mean it's much.
In reality, the reason Thomas has remained unsigned through the start of day three of free agency is that no team wants to pay him that much. Sure, the scoring is impressive, but he did it across just 25 games while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.9% from deep without making an impact anywhere else on the floor. $25 million per season is just not worth it for other organizations.
As free agency carries on, there are no reports of any interest gained from other teams. It looks like, despite Thomas' impressive season, traction is minimal or non-existent. This, in theory, gives the Nets all the more leverage to bring him back on a cheaper deal. Brooklyn believes bringing Thomas back is a priority.
If another team offers Thomas a contract, it's unlikely that it will be higher than what he wants. In fact, it will likely be lower, and if he accepts any offer, the Nets can match it due to restricted free agency rules.
Brooklyn has begun the offseason with a splash, drafting five first-round picks, bringing back Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe on cheaper contracts, and acquiring Michael Porter Jr. and another unprotected first-round pick. Sean Marks and the front office are looking like one of the many winners of the summer thus far, and Thomas' decision could knock this one out of the park.