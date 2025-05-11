Brooklyn Nets’ Frontcourt Fix: Key Offseason Moves to Strengthen the Paint
After extending Nic Claxton to a four-year, $97 million deal last summer, the Brooklyn Nets still have plenty of work to do on their frontcourt. Whether it's the possibility of selecting a big man in the 2025 NBA Draft, re-signing restricted free agent Day'Ron Sharpe, furthering Noah Clowney's development or trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, GM Sean Marks has no shortage of ways to better protect the paint.
First: the draft. Depending on where Brooklyn ends up picking—something that will be determined Monday night at the draft lottery in Chicago—two main centers could be in play. Derik Queen II, Maryland's NCAA Tournament superstar, could be a primary target. He'd supply Jordi Fernandez with a versatile piece who could play either the four or five while possessing elite offensive traits. Or, the Nets may be intrigued by Duke's Khaman Maluach, a 7-foot-2 big who'd give Brooklyn some much-needed size. Both would certainly improve the frontcourt, but their additions depend on a key piece headed for free agency.
Second: Sharpe. In the rare moments where Claxton wasn't available, Sharpe heavily impressed. Playing the majority of the season in a backup role, the 23-year-old UNC product averaged a career high in points (7.9), rebounds (6.6), assists (1.8) and steals (0.8). Part of a Nets free agent class that includes Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and others, bringing Sharpe back will be a high priority—and may influence who hears their name called when Brooklyn goes on the clock.
Third: Clowney's development. While he didn't take the sophomore year jump some expected, Clowney was still a consistently solid contributor during his second season with the Nets. Embarking on another offseason full of player development sessions under Fernandez, Clowney being primed for a breakout will be a crucial element of Brooklyn's performance next season.
Finally: the "Greek Freak." As the NBA world awaits what will come of the Antetokounmpo-Milwaukee Bucks pairing, the Nets could be plotting on how to make him the next face of the franchise. The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year could join Claxton to create one of the best—if not the best—rim protecting duos in the entire league. Antetokounmpo has long been Brooklyn's "plan A," but the only information currently available regarding his status is a short list of "desired destinations." This will be a top storyline all offseason long until a decision is eventually made.
The Nets have plenty of ways to address their frontcourt, but each choice could impact the next.