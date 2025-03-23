Nets Get 'Next Kemba Walker' in Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets are scouting for the 2025 NBA Draft, and with March Madness taking place this weekend, it gives them a good chance to look at the best collegiate prospects in the country.
One of those players is Arkansas point guard Boogie Fland, who went to the Nets with the No. 27 overall pick in Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman's mock draft.
"After missing the last 15 games with a thumb injury, Boogie Fland is expected back in the lineup for the NCAA tournament," Wasserman writes.
"His spot-up shooting efficiency, pull-up potency, floater touch and excellent assist-to-turnover ratio should at least have front offices picturing an instant-offense bench spark who can create for teammates.
"In however much time he has left, he'll want to try to answer questions about size, athleticism and finishing. He's shot just 36.0 percent on layups with zero dunk attempts, potentially alarming numbers."
The Nets don't have a surefire answer at point guard yet for the future, so Fland could emerge as that guy if Brooklyn selected him in the draft.
Wasserman compared Fland to former National Champion and All-Star Kemba Walker, so if the Nets got a player of his caliber late in the first round, the team should be pretty happy with the value for the pick.
