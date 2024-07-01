Brooklyn Nets Getting an Extra Piece in Mikal Bridges-Knicks Trade
With the Mikal Bridges-Knicks trade still not officially finalized, the Brooklyn Nets will receive another player in the deal to even out the salary. New York is hard-capped at the first apron right now, so another player would get them under that to even out the money swap. Bojan Bogdanovic is already included in the trade, making $19 million in 2025. Given the Knicks' current contract situation, and the fact that Bridges is set to make $23.3 million in 2025, another player has to be added.
According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks have 'virtually no interest' in sending guard Miles McBride to the Nets. Out of the realistic options Brooklyn could receive, McBride would've been the first choice for Nets fans, and the last for Knicks fans. The 23-year-old had somewhat of a breakout season in New York, averaging 11.8 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 33 games since February 1, 2024.
With the Knicks unwilling to send the 6-foot-2 guard across the bridge, it only puts the Nets at a further advantage. Of course, New York is set on getting Bridges, and the Knicks' core of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle are not leaving. However, Mitchell Robinson, who was previously in trade talks to be moved to the Washington Wizards, has not been mentioned yet.
The Knicks plan on trying to keep starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, and the only other players who could've been sent over are Alec Burks and Precious Achiuwa, who are unrestricted free agents.
For both sides, the trade is a win-win. New York is getting one of the best two-way players in the NBA to help push them further toward title contention, while Brooklyn brings in numerous draft picks to start their long-overdue rebuild.
As of right now, the Knicks just need to figure out who to send over in the trade, because the new CBA does not allow them to take on additional salary if they are over that first apron, which they would be if the players swapped were Bridges and Bogdanovic alone.
Given the context, the Nets have some leverage in this deal. If the Knicks cave in and are forced to send McBride, Brooklyn could add draft picks going back to New York to even out both sides. The Nets are already receiving six first-round picks; four unprotected, one via Milwaukee, and a pick swap, which spans from 2025 to 2031.
