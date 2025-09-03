Nets Grab Brother of NBA Star in Recent Mock Draft

Dyson Daniels defended 75 ISO possessions in '24-'25. He held opponents to 0.68 points per possession, 37.9 eFG%, and forced a turnover 17.3% (!!) of the time.



He also led the NBA by 35 passes stolen (136) and 29 on-ball steals (93).



