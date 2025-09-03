Nets Grab Brother of NBA Star in Recent Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets won’t be strangers to the NBA Draft moving forward.
Months ago, they grabbed an NBA-record five first-round picks, taking Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf. And in the coming years, the draft is sure to offer up more talent as they likely see bottom-tier finishes in the Eastern Conference.
In a recent mock draft per Bleacher Report, the Nets left with a top talent at No. 3, but they also nabbed the brother of an NBA star in the second round.
With the No. 33 pick in the mock, the Nets were able to leave with Dash Daniels, the younger brother of current Hawks’ star Dyson Daniels.
Dyson was selected at No. 8 overall in the 2022 draft by the Pelicans, eventually finding his way to the Atlanta Hawks by way of star trade. He saw a few low-output seasons to begin his career, but blossomed in Year 3 with the Hawks, averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 steals and finishing as the league’s Most Improved Player. He finished runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year voting, cementing himself as a two-way force.
Dash — who is set to play out next season for Melbourne in the NBL — brings a similar archetype, albeit in a slightly smaller frame. He offers defensive and play-making versatility, but should still have the instincts to score the ball in moderation.
Per Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman: “Daniels relies a little too much on tough runners and difficult touch shots. He's also not as big as Dyson, though Dash may have a better three-point shooting track record at this age, and he'll offer similar secondary playmaking.”
Daniels could have a tougher time earning legitimate minutes for Melbourne next season, though his optionality as a defender, passer or scorer could help him to see time. Additionally, he's a fairly proven shooter, and could be plugged into numerous lineups for Melbourne. For that reason, he's slated to go much higher than the second round for many draft experts. If he can prove himself over the course of the next season, he could very well end up a lottery talent.
Regardless, the Nets will be looking to leave with as much talent as possible next season, and could again add multiple first-round picks via trade. Most of all, they'll be hoping for lottery luck in landing the No. 1 pick.