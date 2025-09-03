Nets Projected to Land Nation's Top Recruit: How Would He Fare in Brooklyn?
It’s far too early to chalk this season up as an unsuccessful one for the Brooklyn Nets, but it would be a surprise if they ended up picking outside of the lottery next year.
While all five of their recent first-round picks have shown flashes of potential, none were viewed as can’t-miss players heading into the 2025 NBA Draft the way some of the top 2026 prospects are being projected.
If the rebuild takes as long as expected, the Nets could easily land a high pick next season and put themselves in position to draft a potential franchise-changing talent.
In a recent mock draft by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Nets are projected to have the No. 3 overall pick and select BYU forward A.J. Dybantsa.
"AJ Dybantsa will instantly give off NBA star vibes with his 6'9" wing size, creativity, shotmaking and explosive finishing. Whether he can climb to No. 1 on boards will come down to his efficiency and decision-making, as he does have a tendency to force plays or develop tunnel vision," Wasserman said. "Still, aside from possibly the lottery-winner, teams aren't going to nitpick Dybantsa, who possesses mismatch physical tools by NBA standards, wild athletic ability, handles/footwork to easily separate and high-level shooting skills from on and off the ball. He will be viewed as a prospect with a high likelihood to become a 25-point NBA scorer."
While representing the United States at the U19 FIBA World Cup, he was named the tournament's MVP while averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the tournament and helping lead the U.S. to a win.
Would He Fit with The Nets?
As a five-star recruit and consensus No.1 player in the country, it's hard to imagine that any team would pass on Dybantsa. However, having superstar potential doesn’t necessarily make a player the most NBA-ready prospect in the draft.
Luckily for the Nets, they appear to be playing the long game with their rebuild and don’t expect to be championship contenders in the next year or two. With the chance to play and grow his game freely, Dybantsa will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience and develop without carrying the full weight of the franchise on his shoulders right away.
Also, if Brooklyn's young guards can grow into strong playmakers, they will have an athletic, explosive target to find on the wing. Adding Dybantsa could be the key piece to jump-starting the Nets' rebuild.