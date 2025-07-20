Nets Grab Star Point Guard in 2026 NBA Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets grabbed a record five players at the 2025 NBA Draft, maximizing their chances at leaving with talented players.
While the ink’s barely dried on rookie contracts, Brooklyn certainly isn’t done with the NBA Draft, being likely to sit atop the ’26 draft is some capacity.
The 2026 draft has been one of the more heralded in some time, potentially owning as many as three No. 1-level prospects per experts, those being AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer and Darryn Peterson.
In a recent mock draft from USA Today, the Nets were able to nab Peterson No. 2 overall.
Peterson, to this point, could very well be the consensus top prospect. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard, he has premier scoring ability with a combination of athleticism, feel for the game and shooting ability. And is one of the more polished players we’ve seen out of high school in some time. He's set to play his lone collegiate season with Kansas, and will likely continue to keep himself in the No. 1 conversation.
Despite the Nets leaving with a variety of handlers in ’25, Peterson may very well still be worth the gamble, as he projects to be a star in the NBA.
Per USA Today’s Kalbrosky: “incoming Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson is simply too talented to pass up if he is available. The Naismith Prep Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American co-MVP is everything you could want in a prospect with tremendous length and skill as a projectable star.”
Peterson will be competing to be the No. 1 pick against Boozer and Dybantsa, but the 2026 class as a whole is projected to be the best in some time. The Nets are sure to leave with more talented prospects fresh after leaving with five just weeks ago.