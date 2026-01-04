Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe is Making a Case for an Increased Role in the New Year

Among a roster of so much young talent, Day'Ron Sharpe has seemed like an afterthought in the Brooklyn Nets' priorities.

This is Sharpe's fifth season with the Nets after being selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Even though this is a rebuilding season and the front court is less crowded for minutes than other areas on the team, Sharpe has seen a down year.

Across 31 games this season, he has averaged 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The main issue is that Sharpe is playing only 16.7 minutes per game this campaign, compared to 18.1 minutes per game in the 2024-25 season. He is also clearly disregarded on the offensive end at times, this being the second-lowest season of his career in terms of shooting volume.

The potential is there for Sharpe, and Nets fans are beginning to see what he can do in an increased role through two games in 2026.

In the New Year's Day loss to the Houston Rockets, Sharpe posted eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 19 minutes. Brooklyn only saw a two-point deficit in his minutes. Turnovers and fouls have been the main reasons why Sharpe hasn't seen big minutes this season, but he didn't have any turnovers and only had one foul against the Rockets.

A night later, on the second end of a back-to-back, he received his first start of this campaign in a loss to the Washington Wizards. Sharpe played a season-high 30 minutes and totaled 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four stocks.

Some of the most impressive traits the 24-year-old displayed through those two games were his playmaking out of post touches and his interior defense.

Brooklyn's starting center, Nic Claxton, is the team's assist leader at 4.2 per game and it seems that those skills have rubbed off on Sharpe. His average assist numbers have gone up every season of his career.

Sharpe's main skill, for which he has become known in the league, is his rebounding. Among players who have played at least 15 games and average less than 17 minutes per game, he is second in rebounds per game and first in rebound chances per game, showing that his positioning is what makes him so good on the glass.

Whether the Nets front office decides to stick with Claxton down the line or not, Sharpe should continue to be a bigger focus for development.