Brooklyn Nets' Guard Talks His Past and Future With the Team
Tyrese Martin began his journey with the Brooklyn Nets in October 2024 on a two-way contract before being converted to a standard NBA contract.
The contract conversion came after consistent play, including a 30-point outing against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 27. In 60 appearances with the Nets, Martin averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game on 35.1% from three-point range.
While in his hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Martin served as a judge for the dunk contest at the A'Town ThrowDown. He also took time to speak with Keith Groller about various topics related to the Nets.
"I feel like I got my opportunity and attacked it," Martin said. "I'm looking forward to having another good year."
Head Coach Jordi Fernandez was complimentary of Martin when he signed his initial contract with Brooklyn. Martin is an ideal fit for the culture that Fernandez is trying to build.
The roster looks very different than it did a season ago, largely due to the five-man rookie class.
"I went to Summer League and they looked good," Martin said. "They're hungry and they'll fit right in with us."
Brooklyn's rookies integrate well with Fernandez's vision for the organization. His players quickly commend his coaching intelligence, making it easy to play hard for him.
Martin learned a lot about what it takes to survive in the NBA in his first season with the Nets.
"Consistency and perseverance," Martin said. "It's about how you respond when things aren't going your way."
With plenty of roster changes, Martin has more work to do in the offseason to secure rotational minutes. In ESPN's projected depth chart for the upcoming season, they have Martin as the third-string shooting guard.
Martin will be hosting a free youth basketball camp at his alma mater, William Allen High School. This marks the fifth year he has organized this camp.
"I'm just doing my part to be in the community as much as possible," Martin said. "Showing them what I've learned in my journey, I feel like it plays a big part in their development."