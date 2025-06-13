Brooklyn Nets Have Inside Track on NBA Offseason Moves Thanks to Unique Cap Position
The Brooklyn Nets' cap management could reap major benefits this summer.
While the Nets' available cap space is a direct effect of the team's lack of a superstar, it allows Brooklyn to help facilitate virtually any blockbuster trade. Because of this, Billy Reinhardt believes the franchise could have inside knowledge of who could be landing where.
"There’s probably no NBA team with better intel for what’s going to happen acquisition-wise this offseason than the Brooklyn Nets," Reinhardt posted to X on Friday. "As the only team with cap space, be sure that the Nets are getting calls from every team, looking to loop them into multi-team trades. Brooklyn undoubtedly is privy to all the potential major action this summer and it should help clarify their plan."
It's beginning to seem less and less likely Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded from the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, but there are still plenty of big names Brooklyn could help facilitate trades for. Former Net Kevin Durant is one, and with the report that Durant will be dealt soon, the framework for that deal may already be coming together.
Trae Young has been listed as a possible departee, as have Zion Williamson and multiple members of the Boston Celtics' roster. Due to Jayson Tatum's torn Achilles, Jaylen Brown or Derrick White could be on the move, the former being a player that would essentially need the Nets' involvement should he be traded due to his contract.
This narrative has grown over the last few weeks, as originally, Brooklyn was projected to be star-hunting itself. Perhaps the Nets' front office realized they're still a few years away from contention, opting to pivot and acquire even more future assets instead of overspending for a top-tier talent.
It's unclear whether this hypothetical decision would impact Brooklyn's pursuit of a second lottery selection in this summer's draft, but the prospect of gaining more future flexibility could ease the pain should a trade for another top-14 pick never come to fruition.
With just 12 days until the 2025 NBA Draft gets underway, anticipate for the Nets' involvement in these potential deals to be revealed quite soon.