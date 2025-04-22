Nets Have Promising Offseason Ahead
The Brooklyn Nets are laying down their plans for the offseason a week after the end of the regular season.
There isn't much action behind what the Nets can do until the draft lottery on May 12, but they can begin to scout prospects and formulate plans of action once the ball begins to roll.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks believes that the Nets have a bright future this offseason.
"For the first time since 2010, Brooklyn has a draft pick in the lottery. In fact, the Nets will have four first-rounders for June (including ones from Houston, Milwaukee and New York)," Marks wrote.
"Getting back their own first from Houston following a deal last summer now allows Brooklyn to rebuild on its own timeline. Those five draft picks in June are not the only resources the Nets have to build their roster. Brooklyn is the only team in the NBA to have at least $40 million in cap space."
With draft picks and cap space galore, this is a very different look for Brooklyn compared to years' past. They can use the picks and cap space to catapult themselves back into the playoff conversation.
The Detroit Pistons were able to do that this year, using that cap space to bring in veterans while adding a top-five pick in Ron Holland II into the mix.
It may not move as quickly for Brooklyn as it did for Detroit, but there is reason to believe that the Nets will be better next season.