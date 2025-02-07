Nets Have Winner and Loser From Trade Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets are past the NBA Trade Deadline, and they did not make any moves in the final hours.
However, the Nets made their moves in the weeks leading up to the deadline, so they have taken advantage of the trade window.
The two players who were expected to be traded were Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons, and the latter was considered a winner of the trade deadline by ESPN writer Kevin Pelton.
"Post-deadline buyouts tend to be overrated in terms of their importance to the playoff race because they often feature big names past their prime, but several teams made moves designed to chase players who could come available as free agents," Pelton writes.
"ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday that Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets are working toward a buyout. At this point in his career, however, the former No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year is averaging a career-low 8.9 points per 36 minutes on a Brooklyn team that could use shooting and has attempted just 26 free throws in 33 games."
While Simmons was deemed a winner, Johnson was named one of the losers since he could have joined a team that would have made it to the postseason.
"Johnson is precisely the kind of quality role player who could have helped a contender. Instead, he'll be watching the playoffs from home after Brooklyn opted against moving him prior to the deadline," Pelton writes.
"Presumably, Johnson will be a trade candidate again this summer with two years remaining on his contract and the Nets in the early stages of a rebuild. He's one of several players whose names came up this week that might be moved during the offseason, a list headlined by Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Durant at least has something to play for the rest of the way, with the Suns battling for play-in position in the West. Johnson likely won't see much action the rest of the way as Brooklyn prioritizes lottery odds."
The Nets are back in action to take on the Miami Heat tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
