Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández Sets Expectations for Killian Hayes
The Washington Wizards have only won 10 games this season, and two of those victories have now come against the Brooklyn Nets. Head coach Jordi Fernández was candid in his postgame analysis, including a breakdown of what he’s expecting from new signing Killian Hayes.
Fernández said: “The Wizards deserve to win this game. They played consistently harder than us, and better throughout the game. Our guys tried, but it felt like it was too late.”
Hayes, making his second start since joining the Nets, played 25 minutes and finished with seven points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block. Like in Brooklyn’s previous game, he shared point guard responsibilities with Trendon Watford and Reece Beekman.
“The way he’s assisting is good - I need him to be aggressive as well,” Fernández said. “Be aggressive in the way he has to push the ball and and get more attempts, get to the rim [and] stay away from tough midrange shots, contested.”
A quick look at Hayes’ shot chart of his seven field goal attempts on Monday shows that his best looks came at the rim or from three. That is to be expected for most NBA players. Fernández specifically mentioned that he wants Hayes to shoot more three-pointers going forward.
“Three is not enough, and I need to see him letting it fly,” the Nets head coach said.
One Net who did let it fly against the Wizards was Ziaire Williams. He led the team in scoring with 19 points on 5-of-7 from downtown. Fernández was pleased with Williams’ buy-in, but reiterated the need for his squad to shoot more threes.
The Nets shot 38.9% from three in DC, but on just 14 makes. Cam Johnson, the team’s best shooter, was 2-for-5 from deep. Jalen Wilson shot the most threes with eight attempts, but only cashed in on two. Tyrese Martin finished 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. The modern NBA is all about making threes, but besides Johnson, the Nets currently lack high-volume, dangerous outside snipers. That said, the Wizards went 13-for-31 from three.
As a whole, Brooklyn’s offense lacked the firepower needed to complete a comeback. A dry end to the fourth quarter doomed the Nets, and the Wizards held a team to under 100 points for the first time this season. Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Barclays Center on Wednesday night.
Fernández said: “Our guys always work and respond. Whether it’s a win or lose, the approach is to go back, work and show up [to] the next game and compete at a high level.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.