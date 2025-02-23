Brooklyn Nets Stat of the Week: Killian Hayes Makes First Start
Killian Hayes is currently on a 10-day contract, but that didn’t stop him from making his first start in a Brooklyn Nets uniform in Saturday’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Hayes finished with three points (1-of-3 from the field), four rebounds, six assists, two turnovers and one block. He was a +3 during his 27 minutes on the court. The French guard was part of head coach Jordi Fernández’s first five alongside Keon Johnson, Cam Johnson, Ziaire Williams and Nic Claxton. Hayes was aggressive off rip with some nice passes and a couple of strong takes to the rim.
Hayes was in Brooklyn’s starting lineup, but he didn’t close the game. That honor went to Trendon Watford, whose fourth quarter dominance — 11 points while shooting a perfect 5-for-5 in that last period — helped the Nets past the finish line. Overall, Watford had 16 points and six assists, and he continues to show that he can play the point despite being 6-foot-8.
Reece Beekman, a two-way point guard acquired in the trade that originally sent Dennis Schröder to the Golden State Warriors, also played for nine and a half minutes. His spurts were divided among the first, second and third quarters. Beekman hadn’t played in Brooklyn’s last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, for instance, and he’d featured for under 30 seconds in the game (also against the Sixers) before that.
Hayes originally joined the Nets on Sept. 20 for training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract. He missed all of preseason with what was described as a "minor" hip injury, and was then waived. Hayes couldn't sign a two-way contract because of time already spent in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, so that final spot (Jaylen Martin and Jacky Cui were the other two-ways then) went to Tyrese Martin. Coincidentally, Martin’s conversion to a standard contract was one of the moves the Nets made to have room to ink Hayes’ current 10-day deal.
Head coach Fernández said then: “I’ve seen [Hayes] play live in practice and you guys haven’t. I’ve seen him and I’m very happy with him. [...] He’s like a true point guard.”
Instead of returning to his native France or European basketball, Hayes signed with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s G League affiliate. In 29 games with Long Island, he averaged 16.1 points (46.5 FG%, 35.1 3P% on 4.6 threes per night), 5.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 3.0 turnovers, 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocks. Hayes had two triple-doubles in the G, on Dec. 15 and Jan. 3, as well as an 18-assist game.
The French playmaker debuted for the Nets’ main team on Feb. 20 against the Cavs, playing 21 minutes, scoring five points and dishing out three assists. This is now Hayes’ fifth NBA season, but he’s still only 23 years old. The new Brooklyn signing doesn’t turn 24 until July 27, which is after Summer League.
Fernández said now: “Having a quote-unquote traditional backup point guard also is good for us. Give it a look. This 10-day is important, not just for him, but also for us. And he can do the things we ask him to do, we know who he is. That’s the reason why we brought him in the first place.”
Up next, the Nets travel to the nation’s capital for a clash against the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Wizards, currently 9-46 before playing the Orlando Magic on Sunday, have the worst record in the NBA. One of their nine wins came against Brooklyn on Feb. 5.
