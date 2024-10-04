Brooklyn Nets Hold 'Extremely Competitive' Scrimmage
The Brooklyn Nets are ramping up their practice schedule ahead of Oct. 7's preseason-opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Via Bridget Reilly of the New York Post, the franchise held its first scrimmage of training camp. The roster was split into two teams, each headed by Steve Hetzel and Juwan Howard. The 36-minute tussle satisfied players and coaches alike.
"Yeah, it was super fun," Ziaire Williams said in the aftermath. "I haven’t really competed like that in a real setting in a couple of months. … Guys were flying around, talking smack, everything was great.”
Williams was paired with Ben Simmons, Amari Bailey, Trendon Watford, Day'Ron Sharpe, Killian Hayes and Cam Johnson. Reilly wrote that head coach Jordi Fernandez said the team construction was no indicator of what his rotations may look like come the regular season.
Despite being a scrimmage, Johnson pointed to the intensity and effort shown throughout the three 12-minute periods.
“People were all over the ground, diving for the ball, pushing each other, maybe some elbows, maybe some knees, maybe some trips, but it was good," he said.
Fernandez called the competition at a draw, to no player's avail.
“We didn’t like that …” Johnson said. “Neither team liked that.”
Ahead of his inaugural season at the helm, Fernandez was impressed with his guys after a physical three-day stretch.
“It was extremely competitive,” he said. “We scrimmaged for three quarters and the guys brought it. The communication on the court, the effort to make winning plays. It was very close, very competitive, and that’s what we want to see. [We’ll] use the film tomorrow and have a non-contact day because we just worked really hard for three days. … I’m happy with how things are going.”
Brooklyn travels to Southern California for the second half of training camp before taking on the Clippers in their preseason-opener.
