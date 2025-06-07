Brooklyn Nets Honor Drazen Petrovic on Anniversary of His Tragic Passing
32 years ago today, the NBA lost one of greatest shooters in league history.
Drazen Petrovic, the star of the then-New Jersey Nets, tragically died in a traffic accident in the summer of 1993. Today, the Nets' official X account posted a tribute to the late shooting guard.
"I think it was huge because, obviously, at the time, no internet, right?" head coach Jordi Fernandez said, wearing a SLAM t-shirt with a photo of Petrovic on the front. "I remember when [Petrovic] played for Madrid, probably was in the late 80s, and I remember that for sure."
Petrovic played in New Jersey for three seasons and enjoyed global success. He's recognized as a pioneer for international basketball talent, led Yugoslavia to gold medals at the European and World Championships, and a silver at the 1988 Olympics and was a 2002 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.
"Fighting the adversity I think it was something that we all believed and knew how good he was. Then he comes to the NBA, and sometimes it takes you time to break through." Fernandez continued. "But at home, we're all like, 'he's one of the best ever.'"
Fernandez isn't alone in his praise of Petrovic. Reggie Miller, another all-time great NBA two guard, has spoken glowingly of Petrovic for years.
"To this day I tell people he was my hardest cover, and I hated him. Drove me absolutely mad with his antics, because he was so good at scoring the basketball right in my face and talking junk right in my ear," Miller said back in 2022. "He was my greatest rival."
Over three decades removed from the devastating tragedy, Petrovic's legacy lives on through his opponents, the organizations he played for and a dedicated fanbase.
"It tells you how life works sometimes," Fernandez continued. "You still believe in yourself, he believed in himself. Then he got a different home that worked very well for him. Right spot, the right time. Kept believing, and [Petrovic] did amazing things.
Petrovic's iconic number three jersey was retired by New Jersey shortly after his death, entrenching the Croation star in Nets and NBA history forever.